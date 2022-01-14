Global Commercial Drone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Commercial Drone market was valued at 4897.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 34.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The commercial drone is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard.The key factors contributing to the commercial drone market are the inncreased applications in agriculture and law enforcement sectors.

By Market Verdors:

Aerovironment

BAE Systems

DJI

Draganfly

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Parrot

Textron

The Boeing

By Types:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blad

Nano

Hybrid

By Applications:

Agriculture

Energy

Government

Media & Entertainment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Drone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fixed Wing

1.4.3 Rotary Blad

1.4.4 Nano

1.4.5 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Commercial Drone Market

1.8.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Drone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Commercial Drone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Drone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Drone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Drone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

