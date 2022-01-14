News

Global Commercial Drone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Commercial Drone market was valued at 4897.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 34.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The commercial drone is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard.The key factors contributing to the commercial drone market are the inncreased applications in agriculture and law enforcement sectors.

By Market Verdors:

  • Aerovironment
  • BAE Systems
  • DJI
  • Draganfly
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Atomics
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Parrot
  • Textron
  • The Boeing

By Types:

  • Fixed Wing
  • Rotary Blad
  • Nano
  • Hybrid

By Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Energy
  • Government
  • Media & Entertainment

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Drone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fixed Wing

1.4.3 Rotary Blad

1.4.4 Nano

1.4.5 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Commercial Drone Market

1.8.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Drone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Commercial Drone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Drone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Drone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Drone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

