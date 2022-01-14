COVID-19 Impact Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Forecast by 2027: By Top Key Players Ansys Inc., Aldec Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc

Electronic design automation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.40 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

“Europe Electronic Design Automation Market” study by The Business Market Insights provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies and the growth of the semiconductor industry are driving the growth of the electronic design automation market. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. Further, the increase in significant collaborations among market players is driving electronic design automation market growth. The CAE type dominated the electronic design automation market in the year 2018 with the second highest market share and is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period with the largest share.

Leading Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Players:

Ansys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken Inc

Europe Electronic Design Automation market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe Electronic Design Automation market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Electronic Design Automation Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

