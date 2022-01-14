Rectenna Market Research Report 2022

The global Rectenna market was valued at 315.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A rectenna is a special type of receiving antenna that is used for converting electromagnetic energy into direct current (DC) electricity.

By Market Verdors:

CoolCAD Electronics

Murata Manufacturing

Antenova

API Technologies

Ducommun

AVX Antenna

AH Systems

AR Worldwide

FURUNO Electric

Nihon Dengyo Kosaku

Allis Communications

By Types:

Array Antenna

Patch Antenna

Slot Antenna

Tag Antenna

Dipole Antenna

By Applications:

Wireless Power Transmission

RFID

Proximity Cards

Contactless Cards

Energy Harvesting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rectenna Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rectenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Array Antenna

1.4.3 Patch Antenna

1.4.4 Slot Antenna

1.4.5 Tag Antenna

1.4.6 Dipole Antenna

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rectenna Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Wireless Power Transmission

1.5.3 RFID

1.5.4 Proximity Cards

1.5.5 Contactless Cards

1.5.6 Energy Harvesting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rectenna Market

1.8.1 Global Rectenna Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rectenna Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rectenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rectenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rectenna Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rectenna Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rectenna Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

