LVDT & RVDT Market Research Report 2022

The global LVDT & RVDT market was valued at 1584.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) is non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called bore liner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.A Rotary Variable Differential Transformer (RVDT) is an electromechanical transducer that provides a variable alternating current (AC) output voltage that is linearly proportional to the angular displacement of its input shaft. Globally, the main manufacturers of LVDT & RVDT include Honeywell, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) and Curtiss-Wright, etc. TE Connectivity has the largest market share of approaching 10%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 35%.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell

TE Connectivity

Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

Curtiss-Wright

G.W. Lisk Company

Micro-Epsilon

AMETEK

Meggitt (Sensorex)

Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)

OMEGA (Spectris)

Sensonics

Monitran

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Active Sensors

Parker Hannifin (LORD)

By Types:

LVDT

RVDT

By Applications:

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LVDT & RVDT Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LVDT

1.4.3 RVDT

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military/Aerospace

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Petrochemical

1.5.5 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LVDT & RVDT Market

1.8.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LVDT & RVDT Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LVDT & RVDT Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LVDT & RVDT Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America LVDT & RVDT Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

