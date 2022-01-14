Asia Pacific Antifreeze Market Size, Industry Statistics, Product Types, with COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2027

The Asia Pacific antifreeze market is expected to reach US$ 3,380.40 Million in 2027 from US$ 2,124.84 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2020 to 2027.

The List of Companies

BP p.l.c

Chevron Corporation

BASF SE

CCI Corporation

Old World Industries, LLC

Prestone Products Corporation

Total

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Antifreeze refers to any substance that helps in lowering the freezing point of water. It protects the system from the ill effects of ice formation. Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are antifreezes that are commonly employed in automotive cooling. There prevent the radiator from any kind of damage. Once the antifreeze is mixed with water and put to use, it needs to be maintained. It helps in increasing the boiling point in liquids for providing higher coolant temperature. Antifreeze is usually developed from azoles, organic acids and inorganic salts. It helps in protecting the rigid enclosures from bursting due to expansion on freezing.

Asia Pacific Antifreeze Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Rest of the World….

Segmentation By Product Type:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Methanol

Segmentation By Product Applications:

Automobile

Construction

Electronics

Others

