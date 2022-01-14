Asia-Pacific Plastic to Fuel Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2021–2028

The APAC plastic to fuel market is expected to grow from US$ 112.49 million in 2021 to US$ 331.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The recent report on Asia-Pacific Plastic to Fuel Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast Period offered by ReportsWeb, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Asia-Pacific Plastic to Fuel Market”.

Food and green waste account for 44% of garbage, while dry recyclables such as paper, cardboard, plastic, glass, and metal account for 38%. Due to economic development, population expansion, and the degree of urbanization, it is predicted that the quantity of waste created may continue to rise. However, at least 33% of garbage is thrown in the open and is not managed in an environmentally friendly manner. Approximately 93% of garbage is burnt or deposited on road easements, open areas, or rivers, particularly in low-income nations. Nonrecyclable polymers such as polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are currently the major sources of concern.

Major Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Plastic to Fuel Market:

Agilyx

Klean Industries Inc.

MK Aromatics Limited

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

Segmentation By Product Type:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Depolymerization

Segmentation By Product Applications:

Crude Oil

Hydrogen

Others

