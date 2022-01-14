Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Research Report 2022

The global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market was valued at 31.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share. In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications. In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

By Market Verdors:

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

NOARK

By Types:

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB

By Applications:

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermal Magnetic MCCB

1.4.3 Electronic Trip MCCB

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building

1.5.3 Data center and Networks

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Energy and infrastructures

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market

1.8.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

