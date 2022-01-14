Online Travel Market 2022 Share, Size, Growth Global Strategy, Statistics, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2028

According to the latest research report, “Online Travel Market Analysis 2022” the market is likely to grow tremendously during 2022-2028. The market growth attributes to the increasing adoption and deployment of Solutions, such as content management, collaboration and predictive analytics. Usage of a Online Travel Market by various sectors like Large Enterprises, SMEs has increased. Further, report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations of Online Travel Market.

The online travel market is gaining popularity due to the increasing popularity of the internet among the user and an increasing number of smartphones. Online travel agencies allow customers to book flights, hotels, and other travel related services through websites and mobile apps. The online travel market is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of players in the market, and due to low entry barriers new players are emerging, and this factor is intensifying the competition in the online travel market.

Drivers:

An increasing number of travelers, growing disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of online travel apps are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market.

are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market. The players offering in the online travel market are focusing on offering heavy discounts on the travel packages to attract more customers which is creating pricing pressure on other companies in the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on offerings, the global online travel market is segmented into travel, accommodation , and tours and package.

, and tours and package. On the basis of booking mode , the market is segmented into direct and travel agencies.

, the market is segmented into direct and travel agencies. Based on platform, the market is segmented into desktop applications and mobile applications.

Online Travel Market Report by Segmentation Type:

Travel, Accommodation, Tours and Package

Online Travel Market Report by Segmentation Application:

Desktop Applications, Mobile Applications

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Online Travel Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses globally. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The lockdown imposition has led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Market Scope

The “Global Online Travel Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the online travel market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, booking mode, platform, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online travel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

