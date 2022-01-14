Brushless DC Market Research Report 2022

The global Brushless DC market was valued at 7896.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brushless DC motors run on direct current (DC) power source; the rotor is the core of brushless DC motors. Rotors are a set of synchronous motors that use permanent magnets rather than coiled winding. Brushless DC motors use a hall sensor or a rotor encoder along with a controller to identify the position and direction of the rotor to ensure a smooth operation.The light weight of Brushless DC Motors adds more value to their use and adoption. This is one of the aspects driving the global market. Another trend observed in this market is that many companies are focusing on higher efficiency and low energy consumption, which is possible with the help of Brushless DC Motors. Moreover, the increasing use of robots owing to increased automation requires these motors, accelerating their use even further. The attractiveness of these motors can be credited to their longer life cycle and high efficiency due to less weight.

By Market Verdors:

Nidec

Minebea Mitsumi

Shinano Kenshi

Maxon Motor

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Allied Motion

HyUnion Holding

Tsiny Motor

Topband

Constar

AMETEK

Fulling Motor

Telco

By Types:

12V

24V

By Applications:

HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor)

ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor)

Home Appliance

