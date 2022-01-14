Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market To Be Driven By The Surging Transportation Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global direct thermal ticket paper market, assessing the market based on its thickness, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/direct-thermal-ticket-paper-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 390 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The growth in the global direct thermal ticket paper market is supported by the transportation industry, which continues to drive a significant portion of direct thermal ticket paper sales, with the major driving aspects being replication of tickets and cost-bearing fraud. Because the success of transportation businesses is heavily reliant on lowering overhead expenses, direct thermal ticket paper centered on barcode tags rises as a feasible and beneficial option for ensuring security. Direct thermal ticket paper is widely used for the entertainment sector in addition to travel. The number of casinos in developed countries such as North America, Europe, and the Gulf Cooperation Council has skyrocketed. As the number of lottery and betting activities increases, so does the market for entrance cards, cash vouchers, and gambling slips.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Direct thermal ticket paper has a long lifespan and features of high quality. It is also pre-printable, suitable for ticketing.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/direct-thermal-ticket-paper-market

Based on thickness, the market is divided into:

• Up to 70 GSM

• 70 GSM to 90 GSM

• 90 GSM to 120 GSM

• Above 120 GSM

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

• Transport Tickets

o Road Transport

o Air Transport

o Seaways Transport

• Admission or Events Tickets

o Sports Events

o Concert Events

o Cultural Events

o Artistic Events

o Park Events

o Cinema

o Others

• Lottery Tickets

o Bill Tickets

o Tote and Gaming Tickets

o Valet Parking Tickets

o Barcode Tickets

o Baggage Counter Tickets

o Custom Tickets

o Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The benefits of these goods, such as their durability, increased levels of security, and environmental friendliness, are anticipated to propel the direct thermal ticket paper market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the incidence of counterfeit tickets, which leads to an increasing need for safer alternatives, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increased demand induced from the ticketing application sector, combined with rising levels of demographic participation in games and other such activities, is expected to boost the growth. Whereas, the volatile nature of the cost of raw materials is expected to stymie the expansion of the direct thermal ticket paper market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Appvion Operations, Inc., Telemark Diversified Graphics, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Papierfabrik August Koehler SE, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Fertility Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fertility-supplements-market

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/femoral-head-prostheses-market

Global Feed Anticoccidials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/feed-anticoccidials-market

Global Faecal Occult Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fecal-occult-testing-market

Global FCC Catalyst Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fcc-catalyst-market

Global Fatty Amines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fatty-amines-market

Global Facial Recognition Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/facial-recognition-market

Europe Power Rental Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-power-rental-market

Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-maintenance-repair-and-overhaul-market

Europe Insecticides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-insecticides-market-report

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.