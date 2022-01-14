Global Crayfish Market To Be Driven By Increasing Health Awareness Amongst The Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crayfish Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global crayfish market, assessing the market based on its segments like farmed Crayfish, wild Crayfish, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 7123 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growing health consciousness of consumers is fueling demand for crayfish in both emerging and developed countries, propelling the worldwide crayfish market forward. Crayfish consumption is significant in poor and undeveloped countries, where fish is consumed to alleviate malnutrition. As a result, one of the most important factors driving the crayfish market growth over the next five years will be the health benefits of eating crayfish.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Crayfish, commonly known as crawdads or crawfish, are little lobster-like freshwater crustaceans that live in streams and rivers. It is high in fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and omega 3 fatty acids.

The crayfish market can be broadly divided on the basis of its type into:

Farmed Crayfish

Wild Crayfish

Based on species crayfish can be divided into:

Red Swamp

Red Claw

Others

By category the market is segmented into:

Precooked (Frozen)

Fresh (Frozen)

Fresh (Live)

The EMR report looks into the regional production and consumption crayfish markets like:

China

United States

Europe

Other Asia

Rest of the World

Market Trends

The seasonal availability of crayfish has boosted demand for processed and packaged crayfish, particularly from non-producing countries, assisting the crayfish market’s growth. The abdomen and tail flesh of the crayfish are preferred by consumers, while the remainder is dumped as garbage. Consumers prefer packaged and processed crayfish to avoid dealing with trash and to cut down on the time spent preparing crayfish. Critical market trends identified as driving the crayfish market expansion throughout the projection period include rising demand for processed and packaged crayfish, as well as rising consumer health consciousness.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Riceland Crawfish, Acadia Crawfish Co, LLC, Louisiana Crawfish Company, The Louisiana Seafood Company, Alfocan SA and Live Aquaponics. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

