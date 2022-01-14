Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer Is Driving Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global cancer supportive care drugs market, assessing the market based on drug class and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 22.57 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 23.95 Billion

Anti-cancer therapy side effects will be a major factor driving the global market. Because of the improved efficacy of supportive care medications, analysts predict that the global market for these products will continue to expand. A rising tide lifts all boats, and the demand for these drugs is expected to rise in the future.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Complimentary and palliative cancer care focuses on symptom management and prevention as well as managing the negative effects of cancer treatment. In addition to anaemia and neutropenia, other common side effects of cancer treatment include nausea and vomiting, discomfort, and bone metastases.

The global cancer supportive care drugs market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its drug class into:

G-CSFs

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents (ESA)

Antiemetics

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

NSAIDs

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Biologics are giving way to biosimilars in the therapeutic classes of G-CSFs and ESAs. Cancer pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and cancer-induced bone disorders will all see significant growth over the next five years, thanks to innovative products and high unmet needs. According to estimates, the cancer pain industry will see a shift away from opioids and toward nonopioid therapy. It will be supported by the loss of patents, a high mortality rate, addiction, and serious safety concerns with narcotics.

The incidence of cancer is extremely high in North America. Even though a high incidence puts a strain on a country’s healthcare system, the United States and Canada have developed healthcare systems and therefore invest much in oncology treatment and research. As a result, many market players are drawn to these countries. Cancer supportive care drug research has a lot of potential in China and India. Increasing biosimilar uptake, efficient healthcare reforms, and low-cost bases are boosting the market in these two countries, amongst other factors.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, HELSINN Healthcare SA, Tesaro, Novartis International AG, Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Amgen Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

