Global Location Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Location-Based Services And Market Intelligence Among Business Organizations In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Location Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global location analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment type, location, services, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 9.8 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 15.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026 ): USD 23.3 billion

The market for location analytics has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising demand for location-based services and market intelligence among business organizations. The retail industry’s expanding demand for technology is predicted to propel the business ahead. Privacy concerns, connectivity issues, and data integration are all key challenges for the sector, which must be addressed carefully to maintain data protection. The industry’s growth is being aided by the increased embrace of technology by industries such as healthcare.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The method or capability of obtaining the flow of data from the geographic component of a company’s data is known as location analytics.

Based on the component, the industry is divided into:

Solution

Services

Based on the deployment type, the industry is divided into:

On-Premise

On-Demand

Based on the location, the industry is divided into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the services, the industry is divided into:

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Retail

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

The regional markets for location analytics include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America is the fastest-growing region for the market. The expansion of location analytics in this region is being fueled by strong technological backing and rising automation tendencies. Real-time data analytics in defense technologies paved the door for larger location data applications in a variety of industries, including retail, BFSI, and healthcare. The adoption of technology by major corporations is propelling the sector forward. Leading companies employ tactics like price optimization and selection, location analytics, and customer-driven marketing to gain a major competitive advantage over their industry’s competitors. Multiple organisations employ geographic information to analyse, evaluate, and interpret location-based data while making business decisions, propelling the location analytics industry forward. To understand distinct trends and patterns, location analytics uses past client profile information and preferences from all across the world.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SAS Institute Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Galigeo SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Alteryx, Inc., CleverAnalytics, IndoorAtlas Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

