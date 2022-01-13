Flexible OLED Display Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users and Regions | The Insight Partners

OLED is an emerging display technology, which facilitates beautiful, efficient displays, and lighting panels. OLEDs are used in many mobile devices and TVs, and these panels are flexible and bendable. The flexible OLED display is based on a flexible substrate that can be either metal, flexible glass, or plastic. The metal and plastic panels are thin, light, and very durable; in fact, they are virtually shatter-proof. These OLED displays have several advantages, mainly in mobile devices as the displays are lighter, thinner, and more durable compared to glass-based displays.

Leading Flexible OLED Display Market Players:

AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology

EverDisplay Optronics

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

JOLED Inc.

LG Display

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen China Star

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The factors such as the rise in adoption of flexible OLED display technology in consumer electronic devices and low consumption of electricity with better viewing experience are propelling the growth of flexible OLED display market. However, the rising disposable income and growing demand for technology-intensive products are expected to create additional demand for flexible OLED displays in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flexible OLED Display Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Flexible OLED display industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Flexible OLED display market with detailed market segmentation by type, flexibility type, application, and geography. The global Flexible OLED display market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Flexible OLED display market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Flexible OLED display market is segmented on the basis of type, flexibility type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED), Transparent OLED (TOLED), and Top-emitting OLED. Further, based on flexibility type, the market is divided into Curved Display and Foldable Display. Furthermore, based on application, the Flexible OLED display market is segmented as Lighting, Smart Phones, Television, Monitor, Smart cards, Wearable, and Others.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

