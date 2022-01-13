Data Center Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Insights, Growth, Challenges, Opportunities, Forecast To 2028

Global Data Center Equipment Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Center Equipment Market. Data center equipment are collective IT and other hardware equipment that make up the entire data center infrastructure. The data center equipment market is expected to grow, owing to the growing demand for data backup and storage. The data center equipment market is dominated by some of the major players operating in the market. Also, due to the low entry barriers, new players are emerging in the market, which is intensifying the competition. Global Data Center Equipment Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Broadcom

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Dell Inc

4. Etegro.com

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. Juniper Networks, Inc.

8. Nokia Corporation

9. Schneider Electric

10. ServerLIFT Corporation

Data Center Equipment Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Center Equipment Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Center Equipment Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing virtualization in the network environments, increasing the popularity of cloud services, and big data are the major factors driving the growth of the data center equipment market. However, the lack of technical expertise is one of the major factors that might hinder the growth of the data center equipment market. The growing volumes of data and the increasing popularity of cloud-based solution is increasing the demand for new data centers, which in turn is creating the opportunity for the companies operating in the data center equipment market to achieve a strong customer base.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Center Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of component, type and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as servers, power distribution systems, storage devices, others. Based on industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and Telecom, and others.

Finally, all aspects of the Data Center Equipment Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

