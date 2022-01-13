Europe Vegan Pet Food Market Set for Massive Progress in Nearby Future | Antos B.V., Benevo, V-dog, Soopa Pets, Vegan4dogs, Yarrah, Halo Pets

The Vegan Pet Food Market in Europe is projected to reach US$ 6,851.32 million by 2028 from US$ 4,153.55 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. People value their pets and are also ready to spend significant money on keeping them healthy. The pet owners who are vegan prefer to feed vegan food to their pets. Most of the pet owners always opt for products that have clean labels, sustainability claims, and functional nutrition. Pet lovers also increasingly look for labels and packaging that reflect their personal food choices and demands. Majority of the Europe population consider their pet as a family member. Out of other pets such as birds, rabbits, fish, and others, dogs and cats are the most preferred owing to their friendly nature. Dogs are known for their loyalty and bravery. In addition, some of the families own more than just one dog, making them an integral part of the household.

Europe vegan pet food market is segmented based on product type, pet type, and distribution channel. The Europe vegan pet food market based on product type is segmented into dry food, wet food, and others. Dry food segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2020 is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on pet type, is segmented into dogs and cats. The dogs segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period. Based on distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 and online retail segment is expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period.

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Product

Dry Food

Wet Food

Others

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Pet

Dogs

Cats

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Purchase Report at:

