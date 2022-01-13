Amazing Growth For North America Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market and Future Drives By Top Players AECOM, Bechtel Corporation, EnergySolutions, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

As a greater number of nuclear power plants are nearing the end of the operational timeline, the operators and the governments are planning to decommission the facilities, and this activity is increasingly becoming mainstream, thereby driving the nuclear decommissioning services market. In the recent scenario, the decommissioning of nuclear facilities is outpacing the construction of newer facilities across the major regions.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market in North America was valued US$ 1.92 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.35 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), among others, are the governing authorities that are increasingly emphasizing decommissioning to reduce the risk of radioactive emission from nuclear reactor sites. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the nuclear decommissioning services market. According to IEA, a total of 411 nuclear power plants are set to be decommissioned by 2040, comprising 295 commercial power plants and 116 research reactors.

Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012805

Major companies listed in the report are: AECOM, Bechtel Corporation, EnergySolutions, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, NorthStar Group Services, Inc., Manafort Brothers Incorporated, Fluor Corporation, Atkins, and Babcock International Group PLC.

North America Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market Segmentation

By Reactor Type

Pressurized Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Gas Cooled Reactor

By Strategy

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

By Application

Commercial Power Reactor

Prototype Power Reactor

Research Reactor

By Capacity

Below 100 MW

100 – 1,000 MW

Above 1,000 MW

Go For Exciting Discount Here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/discount/TIPRE00012805

According to the World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR), during the mid-2018, 115 nuclear reactors have been decommissioned, and ~70% of the world’s 173 reactors that have been permanently shut down. These statistics showcase the demand for decommissioning services, which is catalyzing the nuclear decommissioning services market. The average lifespan of nuclear power plants is 30 years; however, with refurbishments, several numbers of facilities continue to operate for another 20–30 years. Since the majority of the governments are inclining toward the construction of newer nuclear facilities with advanced technologies, the focus toward decommissioning of older facilities is higher, which is increasing the involvement of decommissioning service providers in the industry.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the North America nuclear decommissioning service market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America nuclear decommissioning service market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America nuclear decommissioning service market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America nuclear decommissioning service market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in the North America region.

Purchase Report at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012805

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/