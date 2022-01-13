Bioplastics Market 2022: Future Prospects, Regional Trends and Potential of the Industry till 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Bioplastics are biodegradable materials derived from renewable resources that can be used to address the problem of plastic trash strangling the earth and polluting the ecosystem. Bioplastics are highly resistant and durable. These plastics are used across several end user industries including packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, textile, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and others. Generally, bioplastics are available in three types that are bio-degradable, non-biodegradable, mixed bioplastics. Bioplastics do not involve the consumption of non-renewable raw materials. Moreover, they do not contain harmful additives and help in saving energy during the production process.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bioplastics Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bioplastics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bioplastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bio-degradable, non-biodegradable, mixed bioplastics.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, textile, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Rising demand for bioplastics from the the packaging industry owing to growing concerns regarding health issues in emerging regions is expected to drive the market growth.

Moreover, bioplastics have been increasingly adopted across various end user markets such as agriculture, consumer products, textile, automotive & transportation, and building & construction which is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

Growing awareness about environment and rising negative impacts of contaminants including conventional plastics is further projected to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The bioplastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bioplastics market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BIOPLASTICS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the bioplastics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bioplastics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bioplastics in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the bioplastics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

TEIJIN LIMITED.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.

UrthPact, LLC.

Biome Bioplastics

Northern Technologies International Corporation

Novamont S.p.A.

NatureWorks LLC

Braskem

Wells Plastics Ltd.

BASF SE

Solvay SA

SABIC

Futerro SA

Corbion N.V.

Showa Denko K.K.

Galactic

RUTLAND PLASTICS

BIOplastics

