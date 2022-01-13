Europe Catering Software Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2028 |Aptus Systems Ltd., Flex Catering, FooStorm Catering Software (Caterxpress)

The catering software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 39.18 million in 2020 to US$ 124.93 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the UK are among the major countries in Europe. Western Europe is known for its improved living conditions and high-income levels among masses. The Western Europe is one of the wealthiest regions in Europe, with more GDP per capita than the other parts. Europe witnessed promising results for tech investments in 2019, despite economic slowdowns in UK and EU. European tech investments have grown by 124% over the past five years, with a rise of 39% between 2018 and 2019, reaching $34.3 billion in capital investment in 2019.

Europe Catering Software Market-Companies Mentioned

Aptus Systems Ltd. Flex Catering FooStorm Catering Software (Caterxpress) Profit Systems Inc. Pxier

Europe Catering Software Market Segmentation

Europe Catering Software Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Europe Catering Software Market – By Application Type

Caterers

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

The research on the Europe Catering Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Catering Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Catering Software market.

