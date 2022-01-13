Asia Pacific Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size, Analysis, Industry Trends 2021, Top Suppliers and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2028

The Electronic health record (EHR) market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,477.3 million in 2021 to US$ 2,245.1 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The recent report on Asia Pacific Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast Period

Electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of patient’s medical records. EHRs are patient-centred and real-time records, that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. It contains patient’s medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results.

Major Key Players in the Asia Pacific Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market:

Cerner Corporation

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

Segmentation By Product Type:

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute HER

Segmentation By Product Applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other

