Asia Pacific Micro Coils Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2028.

The APAC micro coils market is expected to grow from US$ 110.06 million in 2021 to US$ 160.29 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report named Asia Pacific Micro Coils Market Research Report offers a profound comprehension of the development and working of the Asia Pacific Micro Coils market on a just as local premise. This appraisal report is the gathering of all the extensive information relevant to the market elements over the previous years alongside a few estimates. First and foremost, the market report incorporates the key market players including producers, organizations, associations, providers, etc. This will help the purchasers to understand the methodologies and activities taken up by these players to set a solid foot and spotlight on battle rivalry inside the Asia Pacific Micro Coils market.

Major Key Players in the Asia Pacific Micro Coils Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices (Depuy Synthes)

KANEKA CORPORATION

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Mounting prevalence of cardiac aneurysm is expected to surge the market growth. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the major cause of morbidity and mortality across the region. Heart failure, stroke, rheumatic heart disease, aortic aneurysm, and peripheral artery disease are among the most common CVDs. Unhealthy diet adoption, tobacco consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and alcoholism are the major factors leading to rise in incidence of CVDs across the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are number one cause of death across the region. The cardiac aneurysm is majorly caused due to the blockages in the aortic artery.

By Product Type:

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

By Product Applications:

Oncology

Urology

Others

