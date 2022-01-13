Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2028 |CognitiveScale, IBM Corporation

The artificial intelligence in marketing market in APAC is expected to reach US$ 26,023.61 million by 2028 from US$ 3,652.85 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Robust economic growth in Asian provinces has meant increased spending ability of the consumers. Over the years, the most prominent countries in the regions that include China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam have witnessed noteworthy growth in their economy, subsequently contributing to the growth of investment in key technologies, including artificial intelligence. According to the 2018 Digital Trends report, published by Econsultancy in association with Adobe, Marketers in the Asia-Pacific region are ahead of their European counterparts in terms of artificial intelligence adoption as well as the amount of investment they put in digital skills training.

APAC Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market -Company Profiles

Accenture Adobe Amazon Web Services Appier Inc. Bidalgo CognitiveScale IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Novantas (Amplero), Inc. Oracle Corporation

APAC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET SEGMENTATION

APAC Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market -By Offering

Solution

Services

APAC Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market -By Application

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales & Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Others

