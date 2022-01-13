PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The new radiator heating oxygen-blocking polybutene (PB) pipeline forms a uniform EVOH oxygen barrier layer outside the PB pipeline through three-layer co-extrusion technology, which can effectively block oxygen from entering the thermal cycle system and reduce equipment corrosion. At the same time, due to the harder oxygen barrier layer protection of the outer layer, the inner PB material is not easily scratched and worn, and micro cracks are prevented on the pipeline, which is very suitable for the household radiator heating system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes include Thermaflex, HakaGerodur, John Guest, LyondellBasell Industries, Nueva Terrain, Iplex Pipelines Australia, GF Piping Systems, Buteline and Pipelife Ireland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H)

Polybutene-1 Random Copolymer (PB-R)

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermaflex

HakaGerodur

John Guest

LyondellBasell Industries

Nueva Terrain

Iplex Pipelines Australia

GF Piping Systems

Buteline

Pipelife Ireland

Aquatherm

Plumb Fast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

