PE-RT Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PE-RT (Polyethylene of Raised Temperature resistance) for hot and cold water as well as industrial pipe applications. These materials have a unique molecular structure and crystalline microstructure, which provides excellent Long Term Hydrostatic Strength at high temperatures without the need for cross-linking the material. PE-RT type materials have been used successfully in domestic hot and cold water piping systems for more than 20 years, and in application areas such as underfloor heating and radiator connections. More recently, the easy processing and outstanding material properties have also made these resins attractive for use in many larger diameter industrial applications, where regular Polyethylene cannot be used due to its high temperature limitations. In this respect PE-RT can also compete with high-end engineering plastics, offering significant cost savings. The use of PERT materials provides significant process advantages to the converters, allowing high line speed pipe production and providing excellent flexibility and ease of installation for the application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PE-RT Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global PE-RT Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PE-RT Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PE-RT Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global PE-RT Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE-RT ? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PE-RT Pipes include Wavin, Hewing GmbH, Oventrop, Pexgol, IVT GmbH & Co.KG, China Lesso Group, HongYue Plastic Group, Zhejiang Weixing and KUPP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PE-RT Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PE-RT Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PE-RT Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE-RT ?

PE-RT ?

Global PE-RT Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PE-RT Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global PE-RT Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PE-RT Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PE-RT Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PE-RT Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PE-RT Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PE-RT Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wavin

Hewing GmbH

Oventrop

Pexgol

IVT GmbH & Co.KG

China Lesso Group

HongYue Plastic Group

Zhejiang Weixing

KUPP

Roth Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PE-RT Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PE-RT Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PE-RT Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PE-RT Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PE-RT Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PE-RT Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PE-RT Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PE-RT Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PE-RT Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PE-RT Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PE-RT Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE-RT Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PE-RT Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE-RT Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE-RT Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE-RT Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PE-RT Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PE-RT ?

4.1.3 PE-RT ?

