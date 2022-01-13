Europe Indoor Cycling Software Market Are Expected To Record a Leading Growth Rate Of 9.2% through 2028

The Europe indoor cycling software market is expected to grow from US$ 66.75 million in 2021 to US$ 123.24 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021–2028.

Indoor cycling is a convenient and effective technique to exercise and train at home or gyms and fitness facilities. People are placing a great emphasis on health and fitness due to various issues such as sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, high pollution levels, and an increase in the number of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, global health issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic. As a result of these considerations, the popularity of indoor workout equipment, such as indoor bikes, has skyrocketed. Individuals, athletes, fitness studios, gyms, and other end-users are increasing their need for indoor bikes, trainers, and other associated equipment, which drives the growth of the Europe indoor cycling software market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Indoor Cycling Software Market-

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted people across Europe to rethink their behavior while working, interacting with others, and moving. With numerous major countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, Europe is a critical zone for growth. The region offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Europe indoor cycling software market due to the widespread usage of innovative technological solutions across numerous sectors.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• BKOOL, S.L.

• Body Bike International A/S

• Garmin Ltd.

• Kinomap

• Wahoo Fitness

• Strava, Inc.

• SpiviTech Ltd.

• VirtualTraining s.r.o.

• Stages Indoor Cycling LLC

• Zwift Inc

EUROPE INDOOR CYCLING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Indoor Cycling Software Market, by Session Type

• Solo

• Group

Europe Indoor Cycling Software Market, by Application

• Professional Training

• Health and Fitness

Europe Indoor Cycling Software Market, by Subscription

• Monthly Subscription

• Annual Subscription

Indoor cycling dominates the fitness sector. Cycling and workout enthusiasts have been the major consumers of the indoor cycling. People prefer this cardio workout as they don’t want an expensive cycling studio membership or a high-priced bike to achieve a rigorous workout session. However, due to the shuttering of gyms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home workout practices have become increasingly popular.

