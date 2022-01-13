PEX-EVOH Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxygen barrier cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pipe used for radiant in-floor and hydronic heating applications. Flexible pipe reduces the number of connection points — reducing cost, time and potential leak points. The oxygen diffusion barrier applied to the exterior limits oxygen permeation through the piping wall in hydronic heating applications which prevents corrosion of ferrous metal parts in the heating system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEX-EVOH Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117226/global-pexevoh-pipe-market-2022-2028-913

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PEX-EVOH Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEX-EVOH Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PEX-A Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEX-EVOH Pipe include Uponor, Rehau, Pipelife, SharkBite, NIBCO, Industrial Blansol, Hewing GmbH, KUPP and Sioux Chief, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PEX-EVOH Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PEX-A Pipes

PEX-B Pipes

PEX-C Pipes

PEX-AL-PEX Pipes

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEX-EVOH Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEX-EVOH Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PEX-EVOH Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PEX-EVOH Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uponor

Rehau

Pipelife

SharkBite

NIBCO

Industrial Blansol

Hewing GmbH

KUPP

Sioux Chief

Roth Industries

HakaGerodur

Danfoss

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117226/global-pexevoh-pipe-market-2022-2028-913

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEX-EVOH Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEX-EVOH Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PEX-EVOH Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEX-EVOH Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEX-EVOH Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEX-EVOH Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PEX-A Pipes

4.1.3 PEX-B Pipes

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/