North America Data Fabric Market to Hit US$ 991.87 Million by 2028 to Grow Steady at 9.0 % CAGR | IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, K2View

The Data Fabric Market in North America is expected to grow US$ 543.33 million in 2021 to US$ 991.87 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America that highly invest in advanced technologies, which makes the region a competitive market for market players. North America is one of the major technologically advanced regions across the world owing to a few factors such as the early adoption of technologies, investments from governments in new advancements, and strong economic growth.

With the digital transformation, the use of the cloud-based platform is increasing due to the simplification of the deployment time and the reduction in the deployment cost. Further, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries and is flourishing in several developing countries across the region, which allows Components in these countries access to the cloud-based platform. The adoption of data fabric across several applications is associated with the varying end user requirements.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Denodo Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Informatica LLC

• K2View

• NetApp, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Software AG

• Teradata

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NORTH AMERICA DATA FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Data Fabric Market, by Solution

• Data Discovery

• Data Ingestion

• Data Orchestration

• Fabric Data Access

• Data Management

• Fabric Management

North America Data Fabric Market, by End User

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Power and Utilities

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Others

