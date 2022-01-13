PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oxygen barrier cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pipe used for radiant in-floor and hydronic heating applications. Flexible pipe reduces the number of connection points — reducing cost, time and potential leak points. The oxygen diffusion barrier applied to the exterior limits oxygen permeation through the piping wall in hydronic heating applications which prevents corrosion of ferrous metal parts in the heating system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes in global, including the following market information:
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PEX-A Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes include Uponor, Rehau, Pipelife, SharkBite, NIBCO, Industrial Blansol, Hewing GmbH, KUPP and Sioux Chief, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PEX-A Pipes
- PEX-B Pipes
- PEX-C Pipes
- PEX-AL-PEX Pipes
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Uponor
- Rehau
- Pipelife
- SharkBite
- NIBCO
- Industrial Blansol
- Hewing GmbH
- KUPP
- Sioux Chief
- Roth Industries
- HakaGerodur
- Danfoss
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEX Oxygen Barrier Pipes Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/