HALS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HALS is an abbreviation of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers which do not absorb UV radiation but act to inhibit degradation of the polymer. light stabilizers trap free radicals once they are formed and are effective in retaining surface properties such as gloss and prevent cracking and chalking of paints. The combination with UV Absorber shows highly synergistic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HALS in global, including the following market information:

Global HALS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HALS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five HALS companies in 2021 (%)

The global HALS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymeric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HALS include BASF, Sabo SpA, Suqian Unitechem, Solvay, Zhenxing Fine Chemical, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary, Rianlon, Nangong Shenghua Chemicals and Addivant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HALS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HALS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HALS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymeric Type

Monomeric Type

Oligomeric Type

Global HALS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HALS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Global HALS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HALS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HALS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HALS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HALS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies HALS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Sabo SpA

Suqian Unitechem

Solvay

Zhenxing Fine Chemical

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary

Rianlon

Nangong Shenghua Chemicals

Addivant

Clariant

ADEKA

Tangshan Longquan Chemical

Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals

Disheng Technology

Sunshow Specialty Chemical

3V Sigma

Everlight Chemical

