Automatic Identification System Market 2022: Benefits, Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Regional Demand and Geographical Analysis till 2028

The Automatic Identification System Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Automatic identification systems (AIS) are a very high-frequency navigation safety; this system developed as a collision avoidance tool to enable vessels. Automatic identification systems are continuously transmitting a vessel speed, identity, position, and other relevant information to other vessels and onshore-based coastal authorities. Technological advancements and the necessity of communication or data transfer systems between the vessel and coastal authorities are major driving factors for the growth of the automatic identification system market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

CNS Systems, Comar Systems Ltd., ComNav, exactEarth, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Japan Radio Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies, Orbcomm Inc., SAAB AB

Growing marine traffic and the rising need for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea serve are the significant factors fueling the automatic identification system market growth. However, the high cost associated with the AIS may restraint the growth of the automatic identification system market. Further, an upsurge in demand for better identification systems and need for efficient traffic control are also influencing the automatic identification system market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Automatic Identification System Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automatic identification system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automatic identification system market with detailed market segmentation as platform, class, application, and geography. The global automatic identification system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automatic identification system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automatic identification system market.

The global automatic identification system market is segmented on the basis of platform, class, application. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as vessel-based platform, onshore-based platform. On the basis of class the market is segmented as class A AIS, class B AIS, AIS base stations. On the basis of application the market is segmented as fleet management, vessels tracking, maritime security, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automatic identification system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automatic identification system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

