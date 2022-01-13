Lithium Binders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Binder materials are polymer compounds which have an important role in the batteries. Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries responsible for holding the active material particles within the electrode of a lithium-ion battery (LIB) together to maintain a strong connection between the electrode and the contacts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Binders in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Binders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Binders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Lithium Binders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Binders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anode Binder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Binders include ZEON, Solvay, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Kureha, Chengdu Indigo Power Sources, JRS, Arkema, BOBS-TECH and NIPPON A&L and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Binders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Binders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anode Binder
- Cathode Binder
Global Lithium Binders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Battery
- Energy Storage Battery
- Digital Battery
- Others
Global Lithium Binders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lithium Binders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lithium Binders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lithium Binders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lithium Binders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Lithium Binders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ZEON
- Solvay
- Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
- Kureha
- Chengdu Indigo Power Sources
- JRS
- Arkema
- BOBS-TECH
- NIPPON A&L
- Shanghai 3F New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Binders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Binders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Binders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Binders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Binders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Binders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Binders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Binders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Binders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Binders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Binders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Binders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Binders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Binders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Binders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Binders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lithium Binders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
