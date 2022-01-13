Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives market was valued at 860.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1031.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One Component Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives include Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar, Uniseal, Lord and Master Bond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One Component Adhesives
- Two Component Adhesives
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hood
- Deck Lids
- Door
- Lift Gates
- Others
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Dupont
- 3M
- Sika
- Bostik
- Sunstar
- Uniseal
- Lord
- Master Bond
- EMS-EFTEC
- Unitech
- TGPM
- Yancheng Baoguang
- Jinan Hansiman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hem Flange Bonding Adhesives Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/