Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are chemical compounds containing an amine functional group that are used as stabilizers in plastics and polymers. HALS do not absorb UV radiation but act to inhibit degradation of the polymer. Light stabilizers trap free radicals once they are formed and are effective in retaining surface properties such as gloss and prevent cracking and chalking of paints. The combination with UV Absorber shows highly synergistic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymeric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) include BASF, Sabo SpA, Suqian Unitechem, Solvay, Zhenxing Fine Chemical, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary, Rianlon, Nangong Shenghua Chemicals and Addivant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polymeric Type
- Monomeric Type
- Oligomeric Type
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastics
- Coatings
- Adhesives
- Others
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Sabo SpA
- Suqian Unitechem
- Solvay
- Zhenxing Fine Chemical
- Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
- Rianlon
- Nangong Shenghua Chemicals
- Addivant
- Clariant
- ADEKA
- Tangshan Longquan Chemical
- Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals
- Disheng Technology
- Sunshow Specialty Chemical
- 3V Sigma
- Everlight Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hindered Amine Stabilizer (HALS) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/