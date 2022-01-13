News

Global and Japan PVC Foam Core Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

PVC Foam Core Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Foam Core Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the PVC Foam Core Material market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • 6mm
  • 8mm
  • 10mm
  • 10mm-20mm

Segment by Application

  • Renewable Energy
  • Marine
  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Rail
  • Aerospace
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Diab
  • 3A Composite
  • Gurit
  • Changzhou Tiansheng Composite Materials

