Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2028): Schneider Electric SE,Nlyte Software Limited,Sunbird Software, Inc.,Device42, Inc.

The data center infrastructure management market is expected to grow from US$ 1,881.60 million in 2021 to US$ 5,781.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The Data Center Infrastructure Management market is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of certain key players, including IBM, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Market players operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market are expanding their product portfolio by focusing on increased power consumption capacities and lower space requirements. For example, in January 2019, nVent Schroff GmbH unveiled its SCHROFF RackPower Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) platform for networking and data center infrastructure, chiefly for customization, to address unique customer requirements and provide easy configuration with no minimum quantity restrictions. Also, their capability to constantly innovate their offerings has enabled them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Through R&D, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, they have been capable to attain a stronger position in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – Company Profiles

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

The US is one of the major markets for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) due to the presence of many Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution providers and a larger number of businesses. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased adoption of cloud-based Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions by enterprises intending to manage their data center operations. A cloud-based solution helps an enterprise execute everyday operations remotely. Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies have started giving work from home (WFH) options to safeguard their employees’ health. Since data centers enable digital commerce and online meetings, the rise in demand is expected to increase post-COVID-19.

Market Insight

The growing dependence of businesses on data centers driving the growth of the market

Data centers offer enterprises higher data storage capacity, advanced servers, and faster computing capability. There is a rising need for scalable data centers from industries across all domains. The growing dependence of businesses on data centers is one of the prime factors driving the market. Data centers find their uniform application across various industries, namely IT & telecom, BFSI, government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. Data center is used by organizations to host web applications, save, process, and access huge data, as well as execute critical tasks.

Enterprises are building fewer data centers and are increasingly choosing to outsource operation to cloud, colocation, and other types of service providers, who, in turn, accelerate data center construction. More data center construction is taking place in edge markets, while corporate IT infrastructure is becoming increasingly distributed and orchestrated via software. Together, these trends continue to drive the adoption of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software products, which help the market continue to grow, although not at the pace vendors predicted it would grow several years ago when the concept of a stand-alone Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software market came to being.

Data Center Component Segment Insights

Based on data center component, the data center infrastructure management market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment led the data center infrastructure management market in 2020. The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution helps data center operation managers to identify, locate, visualize, and manage all data center assets and plan capacity for future growth. Moreover, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions also bridge information across organizational domains to maximize data center utilization. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions also help data center managers achieve greater efficiency and prevent problems that lead to equipment downtime.

Therefore, with the growing demand for improving efficiency and reducing operational costs among the data centers, the demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is growing significantly. Moreover, the trend for next-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is emerging. A next-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution, unlike the traditional Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution, is hosted on a cloud and leverages new technologies such as AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offers better features than traditional Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions.

Application Segment Insights

Based on application, the data center infrastructure management market is segmented into asset management, cooling management, network management, security management, and power management. Asset tracking and management is one of the most crucial functions required in a data center to ensure high efficiency and reduced downtime of the IT asset. With the growing number of IT assets present in the data centers, IT asset tracking is becoming more complex. Moreover, the manual process for asset tracking and management is error-prone. As per the International Association for IT Asset Managers, an average enterprise can expect an error rate of 15% while manually tracking assets. Asset management is a key feature of the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), and it helps the data center managers address the challenges created due to manual tracking of assets.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features to compete. In August 2021, Panduit received a gold award for their FlexFusion Cabinet, which provides a unique universal platform for all sorts of data centers and servicing requirements, including Hyperscale, Edge, and Colocation. The cabinet has a best-in-class weight load of 3,500 lbs., doors with an 80% maximum air flow, and unique configurations to satisfy network needs.

