Global Data Center Cooling Market Growth Analysis by 2021-2028: Asetek, Inc,Fujitsu Limited,Hitachi, Ltd,Nortek Air Solutions, LLC,RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

The data center cooling market is expected to grow from US$ 10,271.0 million in 2021 to US$ 25,552.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028.

With the exponential increase in the internet consumption, the development of high-end software & application systems and the increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network steers an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center. With the rising adoption, data center cooling market has increasingly become a crucial aspect of the modern economy, from the servers that operate in SMEs to the organization data center that support large business corporations and the plantations that run cloud computing services that are hosted by the technology giants including Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. In the wake of globally snowballing digital economy and a data center industry, which is challenged continually with staying ahead of customers’ IT roadmaps, different end-users have emerged to distinguish themselves with varying data center requirements.

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly affecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of large number of data centers across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Center Cooling Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and retail sectors. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers. This disruption has resulted in the decline the cooling type of data center cooling solution across all regions.

Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade is likely to surge in the future as business are getting resumed after a long lockdown measure. With the social distancing measures in effect, the automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and other manufacturing industries have resumed their operations with less workforce capacity.

The players operating in the data center cooling market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2020, Asetek, Inc. announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its data center liquid cooling solutions in HPE Apollo Systems. The solution will maximize processor and interconnect performance by efficiently cooling high density computing cluster.

In 2019, Nortek has introduced a new liquid cooling system ‘The first StatePoint™’. The product was co-developed through a partnership with Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.

