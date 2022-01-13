News

Global and United States Automotive Core Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Automotive Core Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Core Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Core Materials market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Balsa
  • PVC Foam
  • PET Foam
  • PU Foam
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Diab
  • 3A Composite
  • Gurit
  • Evonik
  • CoreLite
  • Nomaco
  • Polyumac
  • Amorim Cork Composites
  • Armacell
  • General Plastics
  • I-Core Composites
  • Changzhou Tiansheng Composite Materials

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Core Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Balsa
1.2.3 PVC Foam
1.2.4 PET Foam
1.2.5 PU Foam
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Automotive Core Materials Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Automotive Core Materials, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Automotive Core Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Automotive Core Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Automotive Core Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Core Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Core Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

