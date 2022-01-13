Global and Japan Core Building Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Core Building Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Core Building Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Core Building Materials market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Balsa
- PVC Foam
- PET Foam
- PU Foam
- PMI Foam
- Other
Segment by Application
- Dome
- Bridge
- Roof
- Canopie
- Cladding
- Facade
- Other
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Diab
- 3A Composite
- Gurit
- Evonik
- CoreLite
- Nomaco
- Polyumac
- Amorim Cork Composites
- Armacell
- General Plastics
- I-Core Composites
- Changzhou Tiansheng Composite Materials
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Core Building Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Core Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Balsa
1.2.3 PVC Foam
1.2.4 PET Foam
1.2.5 PU Foam
1.2.6 PMI Foam
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Core Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Dome
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Roof
1.3.5 Canopie
1.3.6 Cladding
1.3.7 Facade
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Core Building Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Core Building Materials Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Core Building Materials Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Core Building Materials, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Core Building Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Core Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Core Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Core Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Core Building Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Core Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
