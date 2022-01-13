News

Global and United States Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Sports Equipment Foam Core Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Equipment Foam Core Material market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Balsa
  • PET Foam
  • PMI Foam
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Surfing Equipment
  • Ski Equipment
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Diab
  • 3A Composite
  • Gurit
  • Evonik
  • CoreLite
  • Nomaco
  • Polyumac
  • Amorim Cork Composites
  • Armacell
  • General Plastics
  • I-Core Composites
  • Changzhou Tiansheng Composite Materials

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Balsa
1.2.3 PET Foam
1.2.4 PMI Foam
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Surfing Equipment
1.3.3 Ski Equipment
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sports Equipment Foam Core Material Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

