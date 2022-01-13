News

Global and Japan Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

Segment by Type

  • Solvent Based
  • Water Based

Segment by Application

  • Hair Care
  • Facial Care
  • Body Care
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • DOW
  • Arkema
  • BASF
  • Lubrizol
  • SENSIENT
  • Rheolab
  • DSM
  • Ashland
  • Tinci
  • SINABT
  • Nouryon
  • Phoenix Chemical
  • KCI Limited

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solvent Based
1.2.3 Water Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hair Care
1.3.3 Facial Care
1.3.4 Body Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Acrylates Copolymer for Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

