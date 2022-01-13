NewsTechnology

Global and China SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • Pancake Susceptor
  • Barrel Susceptor

Segment by Application

  • Silicon Epitaxial Growth
  • Single Crystal Silicon
  • MOCVD Susceptors
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Toyo Tanso
  • Sgl Carbon
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Bay Carbon
  • Mersen
  • CoorsTek

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pancake Susceptor
1.2.3 Barrel Susceptor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Silicon Epitaxial Growth
1.3.3 Single Crystal Silicon
1.3.4 MOCVD Susceptors
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global SiC Coated Graphite Susceptor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

