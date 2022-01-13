News

Hulled Buckwheat Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Hulled buckwheat is a kind of hulled buckwheat seed. Hulled buckwheat is actually not a grain, but a fruit seed. The manganese content of buckwheat is high, and high manganese content is essential for healthy bone structure, bone metabolism and essential enzymes that help build bone. It is associated with lowering LDL or “bad cholesterol” and is a good source of protein.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hulled Buckwheat in global, including the following market information:

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hulled Buckwheat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hulled Buckwheat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Hulled Buckwheat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hulled Buckwheat include Family Pantry, Real Food Source, Anthony’s Goods, Affordable Wholefoods, Trouw, Uraaw, Country Farm Organics, Epigrain and Organicway. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hulled Buckwheat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Organic Hulled Buckwheat
  • Normal Hulled Buckwheat

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Bake Food Industry
  • Buckwheat Tea
  • Others

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Hulled Buckwheat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Hulled Buckwheat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Hulled Buckwheat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Hulled Buckwheat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Family Pantry
  • Real Food Source
  • Anthony’s Goods
  • Affordable Wholefoods
  • Trouw
  • Uraaw
  • Country Farm Organics
  • Epigrain
  • Organicway

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hulled Buckwheat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hulled Buckwheat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hulled Buckwheat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hulled Buckwheat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hulled Buckwheat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hulled Buckwheat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hulled Buckwheat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hulled Buckwheat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hulled Buckwheat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hulled Buckwheat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hulled Buckwheat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hulled Buckwheat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hulled Buckwheat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hulled Buckwheat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Hulled Buckwheat Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Hulled Buckwheat Sales Market Report 2021

Global Hulled Buckwheat Sales Market Report 2021

Global Hulled Buckwheat Market Research Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Spintronics Devices Market Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth till 2027|Advanced MicroSensors, Corporation, Applied Spintronics Technology, Atomistix A/S, Crocus Technology

3 days ago

Cevimeline Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027-Daiichi Sankyo, Novel Laboratories, Rising Pharmaceuticals

2 weeks ago

D’Orasay Flats Market Analysis, Types, and Applications 2021-2027 | Belle, Nine West, Salvatore Ferragamo

3 weeks ago

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 2022-2027 – Growing Demand,Trend,CAGR, | QRA Corp, Intel Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button