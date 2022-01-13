Drone Identification Systems Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The drone identification market is heavily driven by the growing terrorists’ activities and security breaches across the globe. Terrorist activities now even include usage of drones for capturing images of various parameters in the region of attack. Owing to this fact, unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers along with different defense forces and through government initiatives, are developing robust technologies in order to detect the enemy drones and to counter them. The development of drone identification and their countermeasure techniques have helped defense forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland securities to detect the enemy drones.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing incidents of security breaches across the globe and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates for identification of drones are some of the major factors driving the growth of the drone identification system market. However, vulnerability of drones to hacking, hijacking, spoofing, and cloud-based attacks can be the factor of restrain. Moreover, development of advanced network-based intrusion detection and prohibition systems, introduction of smart detection systems equipped with sensors having broad detection range and implementation of tracking systems to detect birds, micro drones, aircraft or other obstacles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market

Companies Mentioned:

Thales Group Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Leonardo S.P.A. Kelvin Hughes Limited Precision Hawk Dedrone, Inc. Droneshield Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Dronelabs LLC Rinicom Ltd

