Automotive Diagnostic System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Diagnostic System is an automotive term referring to a vehicle’s self-diagnostic and reporting capability. OBD systems give the vehicle owner or repair technician access to the status of the various vehicle subsystems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Diagnostic System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Diagnostic System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Diagnostic System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Diagnostic System include Autel, Bosch, Launch Tech USA, Konnwei, FOXWELL, AVL Ditest, EASE Diagonostics, Vector Informatik and Dash Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Diagnostic System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Portable
- Stationary
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Autel
- Bosch
- Launch Tech USA
- Konnwei
- FOXWELL
- AVL Ditest
- EASE Diagonostics
- Vector Informatik
- Dash Labs
- AUTOOL
- Topdon
- Innova Electronic Corporation
- ANCEL
- Autodiag Technology
- Draper Auto LLC
- BlueDriver
- Shenzhen Acartool Auto Electronic
- Shenzhen Chuang Xin Hong Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Diagnostic System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Diagnostic System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Diagnostic System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Diagnostic System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Diagnostic System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Diagnostic System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Diagnostic System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Diagnostic System Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
