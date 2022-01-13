Sternum Saw Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A sternum saw is a power tool used to cut ribs during surgery. It is suitable for the operation of the transthoracic midline incision, which can fully expose the lower neck and chest.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sternum Saw in global, including the following market information:
Global Sternum Saw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sternum Saw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sternum Saw companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sternum Saw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cordless Sternum Saw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sternum Saw include B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Aygun Surgical Instruments, Nouvag, IMEDICOM, Ruijin Medical and Narang Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sternum Saw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sternum Saw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sternum Saw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cordless Sternum Saw
- Plug-in Sternum Saw
Global Sternum Saw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sternum Saw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Orthopedic Surgical
- Cardiac Operation
Global Sternum Saw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sternum Saw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sternum Saw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sternum Saw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sternum Saw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sternum Saw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Stryker
- Johnson & Johnson
- Zimmer Biomet
- Aygun Surgical Instruments
- Nouvag
- IMEDICOM
- Ruijin Medical
- Narang Medical
- Manman Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sternum Saw Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sternum Saw Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sternum Saw Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sternum Saw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sternum Saw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sternum Saw Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sternum Saw Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sternum Saw Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sternum Saw Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sternum Saw Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sternum Saw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sternum Saw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sternum Saw Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sternum Saw Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sternum Saw Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sternum Saw Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sternum Saw Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cordless Sternum Saw
4.1.3 Plug-in Sternum Saw
