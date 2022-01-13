Plaster Shears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plaster Shear is a surgical medical device made of high quality stainless steel. In the event of an accidental fracture, the doctor usually chooses to fix the damaged bone by plastering to ensure that the bone can grow and recover normally. When the plaster is removed from the hospital after rehabilitation, the doctor will use plaster shear to remove the plaster.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plaster Shears in global, including the following market information:

Global Plaster Shears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plaster Shears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plaster Shears companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plaster Shears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 20 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plaster Shears include Stryker, B.Braun, BSN Medical, Sklar, Novo Surgical, Timesco and Matsuyoshi Medical Instrument, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plaster Shears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plaster Shears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plaster Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 20 cm

20-30 cm

>30 cm

Global Plaster Shears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plaster Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dentistry

Orthopedics

Global Plaster Shears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plaster Shears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plaster Shears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plaster Shears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plaster Shears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plaster Shears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

B.Braun

BSN Medical

Sklar

Novo Surgical

Timesco

Matsuyoshi Medical Instrument

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plaster Shears Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plaster Shears Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plaster Shears Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plaster Shears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plaster Shears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plaster Shears Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plaster Shears Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plaster Shears Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plaster Shears Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plaster Shears Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plaster Shears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plaster Shears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plaster Shears Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaster Shears Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plaster Shears Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaster Shears Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plaster Shears Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Up to 20 cm

