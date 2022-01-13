Microchannel Plate Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Microchannel plate detectors are intended for the registration of corpuscular and electromagnetic radiation in scientific or industrial applications. The offered MCP detectors consist of one to three stacked MCPs, metal-ceramic fittings and metal anode based detector. The operating principle is based on the charged particles input current registration and further amplification.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microchannel Plate Detector in global, including the following market information:
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microchannel Plate Detector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microchannel Plate Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microchannel Plate Detector include PHOTONIS Technologies S.A.S., Hamamatsu Photonics, BASPIK, Incom, Tectra GmbH, Topag Lasertechnik GmbH, IL Photonics, McPherson and Photek and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microchannel Plate Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single
- Chevron
- Z-Stack
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Astrophysics & Space Research
- Experimental & Nuclear Physics
- Electron & Ion Microscopy
- Spectrometry
- Medical Instruments
- Others
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microchannel Plate Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microchannel Plate Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microchannel Plate Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Microchannel Plate Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PHOTONIS Technologies S.A.S.
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- BASPIK
- Incom
- Tectra GmbH
- Topag Lasertechnik GmbH
- IL Photonics
- McPherson
- Photek
- Vigo System
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microchannel Plate Detector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microchannel Plate Detector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microchannel Plate Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microchannel Plate Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microchannel Plate Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microchannel Plate Detector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microchannel Plate Detector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microchannel Plate Detector Companies
