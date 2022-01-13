Insulative Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulative Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical Tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulative Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulative Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulative Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Insulative Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulative Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloth Insulative Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulative Tape include 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin (CHR), Four Pillars and H-Old, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insulative Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulative Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Insulative Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloth Insulative Tape

PVC Insulative Tape

PET Insulative Tape

Other

Global Insulative Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Insulative Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Communication

Automotive

Aerospace

Other

Global Insulative Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Insulative Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulative Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulative Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulative Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Insulative Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Avery Dennison Corporation (Yongle)

Yongguan Adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Berry Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insulative Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insulative Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insulative Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insulative Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insulative Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insulative Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insulative Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insulative Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insulative Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insulative Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insulative Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulative Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulative Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulative Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulative Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulative Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Insulative Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

