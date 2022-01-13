Carrot Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carrot powder is made from carrots. The phytonutrients in carrots are: lutein, lycopene, alpha, beta and gamma carotene, zeaxanthin and lutein. These phytonutrients are magical substances that nature can fight against various diseases. Carrots are used to clean the intestines, like any food rich in minerals and fiber. Carrots are rich in alkaline elements that purify and rejuvenate the blood. They nourish the entire system and help maintain the acid-base balance in the body. Carrots are also considered to be a vegetable that helps maintain good vision.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carrot Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Carrot Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carrot Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carrot Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carrot Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spray Drying Carrot Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carrot Powder include Biofinest, Urban Platter, Z Natural Foods, Secret Barn, PENTA PURE FOODS, Organicway, Pure Synergy and Farmvilla Food Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carrot Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carrot Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrot Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spray Drying Carrot Powder

Freeze-dried Carrot Powder

Global Carrot Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrot Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetable Beverage

Baked Foods

Sauce

Others

Global Carrot Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carrot Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carrot Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carrot Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carrot Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carrot Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biofinest

Urban Platter

Z Natural Foods

Secret Barn

PENTA PURE FOODS

Organicway

Pure Synergy

Farmvilla Food Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carrot Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carrot Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carrot Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carrot Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carrot Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carrot Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carrot Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carrot Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carrot Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carrot Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carrot Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carrot Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carrot Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carrot Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carrot Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carrot Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Carrot Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Spray Drying Carrot Powder

