Recombinant Human Interleukin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Interleukins (ILs) are a group of cytokines (secreted proteins and signal molecules) that were first seen to be expressed by white blood cells (leukocytes). ILs can be divided into four major groups based on distinguishing structural features. However, their amino acid sequence similarity is rather weak (typically 15?25% identity). The human genome encodes more than 50 interleukins and related proteins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Human Interleukin in global, including the following market information:
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)
Global top five Recombinant Human Interleukin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recombinant Human Interleukin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IL-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Human Interleukin include Qilu Pharmaceutical, Hangzhou Jiuyuan, Merck and Co, Novartis Pharma, Abnova, Advanced Biotechnologies Inc, Cayman Chemical, Cell Signaling Technology and Thermo Fisher. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recombinant Human Interleukin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- IL-1
- IL-2
- IL-10
- Others
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medication
- Scientific Research
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interleukin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interleukin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interleukin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interleukin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Hangzhou Jiuyuan
- Merck and Co
- Novartis Pharma
- Abnova
- Advanced Biotechnologies Inc
- Cayman Chemical
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Thermo Fisher
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recombinant Human Interleukin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recombinant Human Interleukin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Human Interleukin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recombinant Human Interleukin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recombinant Human Interleukin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recombinant Human Interleukin Companies
